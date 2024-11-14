First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 2,266.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get First Pacific alerts:

First Pacific Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of FPAFY opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. First Pacific has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $3.04.

First Pacific Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.0654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.