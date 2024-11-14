Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $2.93. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 35,615 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

