General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in General Mills by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $3,190,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,054.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $3,190,365.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares in the company, valued at $24,379,054.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,314.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,676 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.96. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.