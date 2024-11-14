Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hammer Fiber Optics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HMMR opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. Hammer Fiber Optics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.50.

About Hammer Fiber Optics

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp invests in financial services technology and wireless telecommunications infrastructure in the United States. It offers HammerPay, a mobile payments platform to enable digital commerce between consumers and branded merchants for encrypted remittances and banking transactions.

