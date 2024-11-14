Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 632,800 shares, an increase of 2,343.2% from the October 15th total of 25,900 shares. Approximately 21.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get Healthcare Triangle alerts:

Healthcare Triangle Trading Down 2.4 %

Healthcare Triangle stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. Healthcare Triangle has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $4.87.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a negative return on equity of 773.20%.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.