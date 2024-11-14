Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 76.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 371,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,325,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of HP stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $44.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

