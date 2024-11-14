Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 45.5% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 269.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 11.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.74). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 149.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

