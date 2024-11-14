H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lessened its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get H&R Block alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 42.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 576.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after acquiring an additional 494,457 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $10,581,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 9,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $639,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,820. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 9,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $639,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,820. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,165,309.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,491.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,927 shares of company stock worth $7,517,056 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.25. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.04). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 212.45% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $193.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.