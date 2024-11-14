Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $204.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.76. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.29 and a 1 year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.