ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on ICU Medical from $147.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

ICU Medical stock opened at $174.81 on Tuesday. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $196.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.11 and its 200 day moving average is $141.98. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 0.66.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $580.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $1,872,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,691.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $16,320,691.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $408,376.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,324.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,502 shares of company stock valued at $8,445,976 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 162.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 731.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

