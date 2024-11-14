IDEXX Laboratories Board of Directors Member Jonathan W. Ayers Resigns

Get alerts:

On November 8, 2024, Jonathan W. Ayers, a member of the Board of Directors at IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX), tendered his resignation from the Board and its finance committee. His resignation, effective the same day, was announced in a recent filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ayers, who previously served as Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer of IDEXX from 2002 to 2019, and subsequently as a non-employee director until November 8, 2024, cited no disagreements with the company on any operational matters as the reason for his departure. The Company expressed gratitude for Ayers’ more than two decades of service and leadership, recognizing his significant contributions during his tenure.

With Ayers’ resignation, the size of the IDEXX Laboratories Board will be reduced from eleven to ten directors. The move comes as part of a restructuring following Ayers’ decision to step down from his role.

IDEXX Laboratories, a Delaware-based company specializing in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software, and water microbiology testing, is well-positioned to address the ongoing needs of its customers amidst evolving market dynamics.

Investors and industry experts will be closely monitoring for any subsequent updates or changes to IDEXX’s leadership structure in the wake of Ayers’ departure.

Please note that the details provided above are based on the recently filed Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

This concludes the latest development surrounding Jonathan W. Ayers’ resignation from the IDEXX Laboratories Board of Directors.

