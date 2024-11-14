International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Bancshares by 99.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 55,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,573 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 12.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBOC opened at $71.25 on Thursday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.87.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

