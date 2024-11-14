Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 5.3% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 122.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.10.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8 %

META stock opened at $580.00 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $602.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.21, for a total transaction of $481,650.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,053,185.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.09, for a total transaction of $8,836,861.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,110,002.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.21, for a total transaction of $481,650.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,053,185.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,807 shares of company stock valued at $93,851,617 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

