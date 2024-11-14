IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Short Interest Update

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,100 shares, a growth of 3,007.1% from the October 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

IQE stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. IQE has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon.

