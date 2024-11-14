iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 484.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $130.73 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $132.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.36. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.