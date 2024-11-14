J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JSAIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

Shares of JSAIY opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $16.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

