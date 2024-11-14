Jonathan Vassil Sells 100,000 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $3,655,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,932.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Vassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Jonathan Vassil sold 1,367 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $42,486.36.

On Friday, October 18th, Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Jonathan Vassil sold 4,780 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $132,740.60.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -307.08 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $40.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

