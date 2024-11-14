JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Cut by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $241.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $146.52 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $679.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

