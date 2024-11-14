JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Get JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF stock. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Ignite Planners LLC owned about 3.03% of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Stock Performance

JDOC opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.51. JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $63.49.

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Healthcare Leaders ETF (JDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities issued by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare services, healthcare technology, medical technology and life sciences companies located around the globe.The adviser seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.