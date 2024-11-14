JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

