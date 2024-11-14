KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Position Trimmed by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get KBR alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 29.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,286,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,674,000 after acquiring an additional 520,207 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in KBR by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,877,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,423,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KBR by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,090,000 after purchasing an additional 113,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,331,000 after purchasing an additional 196,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 359.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,467,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,431,000 after buying an additional 1,148,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,968. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Down 2.1 %

KBR stock opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on KBR from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

View Our Latest Report on KBR

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.