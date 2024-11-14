Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,671,000 after acquiring an additional 292,372 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,299,000 after buying an additional 2,462,543 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $250,097,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,378,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,540,000 after buying an additional 79,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,141,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,473,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $157.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $166.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.