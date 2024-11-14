Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stake Raised by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,692 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $5,811,000. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $1,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRC. Barclays upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

NYSE:KRC opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 129.34%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,335.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,335.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

