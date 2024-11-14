Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.35 ($1.10) and traded as high as GBX 90.70 ($1.17). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 90.60 ($1.17), with a volume of 910,590 shares traded.

LTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.03) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.29) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.52. The company has a market capitalization of £720.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,265.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. The company operates in two segments, Content & Services and Software & Platforms. Its software and platforms include Gomo, a cloud-based HTML5 e-learning authoring distribution and video platform; Rustici Software, which offers software and expertise to help companies create, distribute, manage, and play e-learning-compliant content; PeopleFluent, an integrated talent management and learning solution; and Affirmity that provides a portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions.

