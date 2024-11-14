Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 106.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 535.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,184. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of LNC stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $36.98.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

