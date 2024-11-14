Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,236 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 736.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,915,000 after buying an additional 1,006,391 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,044,000 after acquiring an additional 630,627 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 286.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after acquiring an additional 531,075 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,745,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $99.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $100.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average is $62.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.36.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $119,084.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,570 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,431.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,830. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

