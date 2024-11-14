Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173,437 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Donaldson by 359.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 52.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.19. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,915.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,111.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,915.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

View Our Latest Report on DCI

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.