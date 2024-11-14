LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in LPL Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Bank of America raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.92.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LPLA opened at $314.68 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $321.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.73.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

