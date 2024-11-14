Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.36. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 26,123 shares trading hands.
Lucara Diamond Stock Down 4.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.
Lucara Diamond Company Profile
Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.
