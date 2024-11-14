Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $518.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.69.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caz Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,991,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 425,335 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 70.5% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 30.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 376,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

