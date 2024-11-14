ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,125,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,987,000 after acquiring an additional 183,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,539,000 after purchasing an additional 103,059 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,264,000 after purchasing an additional 573,027 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 927,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 603,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76 and a beta of 1.46. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $80.25.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.545 dividend. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $6.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,396.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

