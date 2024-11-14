Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Holdings Cut by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.5% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 52,365 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 182.5% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 254.6% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $90.07 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.43.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $439,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,311,380.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,906,203.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,500 shares of company stock worth $20,230,710. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

