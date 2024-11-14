Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Reduced by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,195.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,837,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 8,908.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $85,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $87.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.63.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

