MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in MongoDB by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in MongoDB by 4.7% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,131,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,820,287.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total value of $282,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,041.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,131,006 shares in the company, valued at $289,820,287.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,281 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,121 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $300.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.28.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.25.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

