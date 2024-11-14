Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.1% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 50.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 33,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

Shares of MNST opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

