Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,627 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAF. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,585,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 49,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 39.9% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 184,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares during the period.

Shares of CAF opened at $12.93 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

