MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) CEO Erik Gershwind Sells 50,000 Shares

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $4,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,761,435.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $87.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.58. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $952.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 442.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 35,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

