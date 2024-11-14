NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and traded as high as $37.50. NASB Financial shares last traded at $37.25, with a volume of 375 shares traded.

NASB Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $269.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.22.

NASB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. NASB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

Featured Stories

