Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 711 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,588 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $130,892,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 83,671.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,183,000 after buying an additional 538,010 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,262,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,697,000 after buying an additional 182,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,946.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 136,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,484,000 after acquiring an additional 129,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $214.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.83 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

