Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.63 per share, with a total value of $1,009,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,261.45. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,500 shares of company stock worth $20,230,710 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $90.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of -81.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.43. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $95.09.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

