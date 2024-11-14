Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYLD. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 289,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 42,442 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares during the period.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.