Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYLD. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 289,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 42,442 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares during the period.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $16.98.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
