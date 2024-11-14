Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 1,065 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 68,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $6,687,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 36,269 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 428,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 258,388 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,280,003.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Compass Point raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,714.29%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

