Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 1,575 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 21,611 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 366,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 71,515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 118,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,457 shares during the period.

PDBC opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

