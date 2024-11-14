Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 415 Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 62,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 54,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $150.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

