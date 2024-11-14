Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $487,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 36.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3,950.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

PJAN stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.