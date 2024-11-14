Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $535,000 Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

