Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $572,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,363,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,313,000 after buying an additional 488,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $145,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

EMXC opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $63.25.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

