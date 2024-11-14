Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $580,000 Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.21.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.