Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,488 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 24,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 22,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

