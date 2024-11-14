Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $636,000 Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,917 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,740,249 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $146,026,000 after acquiring an additional 177,132 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,255,474 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $103,363,000 after purchasing an additional 602,803 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,053,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 925,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $77,660,000 after buying an additional 57,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 188.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after buying an additional 292,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $111.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average of $94.27. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $59.71 and a one year high of $114.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPX

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.